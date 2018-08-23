Home States Odisha

Mushroom cultivation empowers women in Kendrapara district

When 28-year-old Swarnalata’s husband Manoj Jena lost his contractual job in a factory in Pune, the family was faced with financial crisis. Survival became an onerous task for the couple which has a five-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son.
However, mush

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

A mushroom cultivator of Padani village | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: When 28-year-old Swarnalata’s husband Manoj Jena lost his contractual job in a factory in Pune, the family was faced with financial crisis. Survival became an onerous task for the couple which has a five-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son.

However, mushroom cultivation came to the rescue of the lady who now earns Rs 5,000 to 8,000 per month. “Earlier, I used to sit idle at home but now I earn enough to support my family”, she said.Around 200 families in Kendrapara district depend on cultivation of ‘Pala Chhatu’, a local mushroom variety and it provides them a decent earning. The Government-run Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM)’s initiative has emerged as a success story in the district.

Amita Rout, a resident of Padani village under Rajnagar block, said mushroom cultivation has been her family’s occupation for the last two years. “In 2016, we attended a week-long mushroom cultivation training session conducted by officials of district horticulture office at Kendrapara. Now, we earn around Rs 7,000 a month by cultivating mushroom”, she said, adding around 30 families depend on it in her village.

Another mushroom cultivator of Padani village, Saraswati Rout, said mushroom is sold for Rs 120-140 per kg. “As the price of meat and fish is high, people prefer consuming mushrooms which are high in protein and vitamins”, she added.

Around 200 women of Padani, Balisahipatana, Champadia, Trilochanpur and other villages eke out a living through mushroom cultivation. Project Manager of OLM, Rajnagar block, Rasmi Ranjan Das said mushroom has found its way to kitchens in the cities as it is healthy and organic.

“We formed Nigamananda Mushroom Producers Group comprising 12 women self-help groups at Balisahipatana village of Rajnagar block in 2016 to  help the members cultivate mushroom and it has been a resounding success”, he added. Das said women have become economically and socially empowered after cultivating mushrooms. However, lack of proper marketing has taken a toll on the mushroom cultivators in the district. Niharika Das of Trilochanpur village said a proper marketing mechanism is needed to attract more village women towards mushroom farming.

Assistant horticulturist  Binodine Mahalik said the Horticulture department provides financial assistance of Rs 72,000 to each self-help group to build sheds with wooden racks for mushroom cultivation with 50 pc subsidy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games