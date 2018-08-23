Home States Odisha

PDS kerosene diverted to open market

Irregularities in distribution of PDS kerosene in Chatrakanda village of Jagatsinghpur district have come to the fore with villagers alleging that retailers are selling their quota in the open market.

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Irregularities in distribution of PDS kerosene in Chatrakanda village of Jagatsinghpur district have come to the fore with villagers alleging that retailers are selling their quota in the open market.Chatrakanda village under Bamdeipur panchayat of Erasama block has 200 ration card holders, who get kerosene, rice and other essential commodities under National Food Security Act (NFSA). Kerosene is being supplied to PDS card holders at the cost of `25 per litre.

Locals alleged that though there is a provision of supplying two and a half litres of kerosene to every ration card holder, retailers are not providing their quota regularly. Ward member Madhusudan Pallei said retailer Sangram Mohapatra did not supply kerosene to PDS beneficiaries in Chatrakanda village in March and in the last five months, he provided half a litre less to the beneficiaries. Sarpanch Gopinath  Samantray demanded stern action against the retailer.

In other parts of the district too, distribution of essential commodities under PDS has been hit due to nexus between marketing inspectors of Civil Supply department and retailers. Selling of PDS rice, kerosene and other essential commodities in the open market has become a regular affair. Last month, similar allegations were levelled by beneficiaries of Dhinkia village under Erasama block.  They alleged that officials of the Food and Supply department have failed to check the menace. Erasama BDO Kailash Behera said no complaint has been received on irregularities in distribution of PDS items yet. “We will, however, inquire into the matter and stern action will be taken against any retailer found guilty,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games