PDS kerosene diverted to open market

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Irregularities in distribution of PDS kerosene in Chatrakanda village of Jagatsinghpur district have come to the fore with villagers alleging that retailers are selling their quota in the open market.Chatrakanda village under Bamdeipur panchayat of Erasama block has 200 ration card holders, who get kerosene, rice and other essential commodities under National Food Security Act (NFSA). Kerosene is being supplied to PDS card holders at the cost of `25 per litre.

Locals alleged that though there is a provision of supplying two and a half litres of kerosene to every ration card holder, retailers are not providing their quota regularly. Ward member Madhusudan Pallei said retailer Sangram Mohapatra did not supply kerosene to PDS beneficiaries in Chatrakanda village in March and in the last five months, he provided half a litre less to the beneficiaries. Sarpanch Gopinath Samantray demanded stern action against the retailer.

In other parts of the district too, distribution of essential commodities under PDS has been hit due to nexus between marketing inspectors of Civil Supply department and retailers. Selling of PDS rice, kerosene and other essential commodities in the open market has become a regular affair. Last month, similar allegations were levelled by beneficiaries of Dhinkia village under Erasama block. They alleged that officials of the Food and Supply department have failed to check the menace. Erasama BDO Kailash Behera said no complaint has been received on irregularities in distribution of PDS items yet. “We will, however, inquire into the matter and stern action will be taken against any retailer found guilty,” he added.