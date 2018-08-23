River Salandi gives sleepless nights to villagers

Nandadulal Das By

BHADRAK:People of Palatpur village in Bhadrak district are living in constant fear of their homes being swallowed by Salindi river, which is causing extensive erosion of its embankments.Situated on the banks of Salandi near Akhandalmani temple, 55 km from the district headquarters, Palatpur is home to 500 families and 200 of them reside near the river. Within a decade, the village under Nandapur panchayat of Chandbali block has already lost its playing and cattle grazing fields due to erosion.

Locals apprehend that if no measures are taken, their homes will be washed away within some years. Rabinarayan Bhoi, a villager, lost his house to the river two years back. Currently, he lives in a hut along with his family of five at the end of the village. Another villager, Bidhan Chandra Behera, said although they have urged the local administration to stone pack the river side to prevent erosion, no step has been taken so far.

Flood, Behera said, is another problem that people face every year. In the recent heavy rains, Palatpur was under knee deep water and the village was cut off from the mainstream. “As the village is located near river, flood is a perennial problem but what worries us the most is erosion,” he added. Environmentalists said climate change, deforestation on the riverside, silting of river beds and lack of river management are resulting in erosion. According to tehsil office sources, Palatpur was spread over 10 sq km as per the 1930 settlement map but the area has come down to a large extent due to erosion.

Two years back, Salandi Irrigation wing had conducted a study on the changing course of river Salandi. Although the report has been submitted to the State Government, no remedial measures have been taken so far.

