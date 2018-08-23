Home States Odisha

River Salandi gives sleepless nights to villagers

People of Palatpur village in Bhadrak district are living in constant fear of their homes being swallowed by Salindi river, which is causing extensive erosion of its embankments.

Published: 23rd August 2018 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Nandadulal Das
Express News Service

BHADRAK:People of Palatpur village in Bhadrak district are living in constant fear of their homes being swallowed by Salindi river, which is causing extensive erosion of its embankments.Situated on the banks of Salandi near Akhandalmani temple, 55 km from the district headquarters, Palatpur is home to 500 families and 200 of them reside near the river. Within a decade, the village under Nandapur panchayat of Chandbali block has already lost its playing and cattle grazing fields due to erosion.

Locals apprehend that if no measures are taken, their homes will be washed away within some years. Rabinarayan Bhoi, a villager, lost his house to the river two years back. Currently, he lives in a hut along with his family of five at the end of the village. Another villager, Bidhan Chandra Behera, said although they have urged the local administration to stone pack the river side to prevent erosion, no step has been taken so far.

Flood, Behera said, is another problem that people face every year. In the recent heavy  rains, Palatpur was under knee deep water and the village was cut off from the mainstream. “As the village is located near river, flood is a perennial problem but what worries us the most is erosion,” he added. Environmentalists said climate change,  deforestation on the riverside, silting of river beds and lack of river management are resulting in erosion. According to tehsil office sources, Palatpur was spread over 10 sq km as per the 1930 settlement map but the area has come down to a large extent due to erosion.

Two years back, Salandi Irrigation wing had conducted a study on the changing course of river Salandi. Although the report has been submitted to the State Government, no remedial measures have been taken so far.

SINKING VILLAGE

● Within a decade, the village under Chandbali block has already lost its playing and cattle grazing fields due to river erosion

● The village is home to 500 families and 200 of them reside near the banks of the river

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games