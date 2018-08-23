Rural women in Sundargarh on path to economic independence

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: THE Sundargarh district administration on Wednesday unveiled slipper and noodle manufacturing units, which are aimed at providing livelihood and economic independence to women from rural areas. The district administration, in collaboration with Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) and Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), has set up the units which will be run by women producers’ groups.

Members of these groups will contribute labour and also have a share in the profit. After successful trial runs, the units were inaugurated by Sundargarh Collector Surendra Kumar Meena.OLM District Project Manager and ORMAS Assistant Director Souravmaya Das informed that 32-member OM Sairam producers’ groups at Sahajbahal in Bargaon block opted for the slipper making unit. Accordingly, `60,000 aid was provided to it for procuring machineries and raw materials while necessary training was imparted to the members, he said.

Das said the unit has a capacity to produce 100 slippers in a day with the price ranging from `50 to `250 per slipper. President of the producers’ group Pramodini Patel and secretary Kamalaini Naik said the members are upbeat at the prospect of gainful use of their leisure time.

Das further informed that Sudha producers’ group comprising 35 women members of four SHGs at Jamankira in Kuanrmunda block has settled for noodles manufacturing unit. Noodles streamer, dryer and packaging machines have been purchased with the `2 lakh loan from Raiboga Gram Panchayat Level Fund. He said the unit is capable of producing one quintal noodles in an hour and food licence would be taken from the district health administration soon. Licence from the Food Safety Standard Authority of India will also be taken to enhance consumers’ faith on the quality, Das added.

President of Sudha group Alka Gudia and secretary Susila Samad exuded confidence that the members would be able to capture the vast fast food market soon with their quality products.Collector Meena said it is essential to provide poor rural women with non-farm earning avenues. Extra income through gainful utilisation of leisure time would help them improve their quality of life.Besides the local markets, their products would be sold at various exhibitions while ORMAS would also help them set up marketing link in Odisha and beyond, Meena added.