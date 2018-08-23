Home States Odisha

Schoolkids say no to slushy road, boycott classes

Students of Mundilo Primary School in Mundilo village under Kantilo panchayat of Jagatsinghpur block boycotted classes and staged demonstration outside the Collector’s office here on Tuesday demanding construction of an approach road to their school.
There is no pucca road to the 100

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

The slushy approach road to Mundilo Primary School I Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:Students of Mundilo Primary School in Mundilo village under Kantilo panchayat of Jagatsinghpur block boycotted classes and staged demonstration outside the Collector’s office here on Tuesday demanding construction of an approach road to their school.

There is no pucca road to the 100-year-old primary school. The existing road has become slushy and slippery due to recent heavy rains and students of Bada Mundilo village use it everyday to reach the school.

Earlier this year, the primary school at Bada Mundilo village was closed down due to lack of sufficient number of students. The students were subsequently admitted to Mundilo Primary School, which is 1 km away from Bada Mundilo. Every day, the students take the slushy route to reach their school. Many times, they have been injured after slipping on the road.

Mundili Primary School, which was established on April 1, 1918, has 52 students on the rolls.Although their parents have been urging the district administration and officials of School and Mass Education department to build a proper road to the school, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears. Protesting this, students boycotted class and along with their parents, staged demonstration outside the Collector’s office. They also submitted a memorandum to the Collector.

Panchyat Samiti member Gaurang Mallick said the condition of the road deteriorated further due to rain. Since the road has been encroached upon by some influential persons, construction of a pucca road could not be taken up, he added. Headmistress of the school Anita Behera said parents are not willing to send their children to school because of the condition of the road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games