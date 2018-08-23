Schoolkids say no to slushy road, boycott classes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:Students of Mundilo Primary School in Mundilo village under Kantilo panchayat of Jagatsinghpur block boycotted classes and staged demonstration outside the Collector’s office here on Tuesday demanding construction of an approach road to their school.

There is no pucca road to the 100-year-old primary school. The existing road has become slushy and slippery due to recent heavy rains and students of Bada Mundilo village use it everyday to reach the school.

Earlier this year, the primary school at Bada Mundilo village was closed down due to lack of sufficient number of students. The students were subsequently admitted to Mundilo Primary School, which is 1 km away from Bada Mundilo. Every day, the students take the slushy route to reach their school. Many times, they have been injured after slipping on the road.

Mundili Primary School, which was established on April 1, 1918, has 52 students on the rolls.Although their parents have been urging the district administration and officials of School and Mass Education department to build a proper road to the school, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears. Protesting this, students boycotted class and along with their parents, staged demonstration outside the Collector’s office. They also submitted a memorandum to the Collector.

Panchyat Samiti member Gaurang Mallick said the condition of the road deteriorated further due to rain. Since the road has been encroached upon by some influential persons, construction of a pucca road could not be taken up, he added. Headmistress of the school Anita Behera said parents are not willing to send their children to school because of the condition of the road.