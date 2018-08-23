Home States Odisha

Steps to curb rising accidents in Kalahandi

The district road safety committee on Tuesday expressed concern over rising number of fatal accidents in Kalahandi.

Published: 23rd August 2018

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The district road safety committee on Tuesday expressed concern over rising number of fatal accidents in Kalahandi.At a meeting chaired by Collector Parag Gavali, strategies were mooted to reduce the number of road accidents and fatalities in the district.

As many as 309 major accidents were reported in Kalahandi district in 2016-17 of which 126 resulted in deaths. Similarly in 2017-18, 323 accidents took place with 128 deaths.It was decided to focus on 13 identified black spots on the National Highway and take up measures to ease traffic along these vulnerable stretches and reduce accidents. A crackdown will be launched to check rash and drunken driving. Steps will also be taken to deter commuters from using mobile phones during driving and riding without helmet.

The meeting also decided to create awareness among parents to deter their children from driving and check cattle movement on roads. Police, RTO and Municipality officials were asked to select locations in Bhawanipatna town for installation of electronic signal system.Among others, RTO Dinabandhu Sundhi, executive engineers of NHAI and PWD as well as representatives of truck and bus owners’ associations were present.

