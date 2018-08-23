Strike stalls cargo operation in Paradip​ port

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Cargo operations came to a grinding halt in Paradip Port on Wednesday as contract helpers of Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) intensified their protest over promotion and pay hike. Even though OSL authorities lodged a police complaint against the helpers on Tuesday, there were no signs of the stalemate ending soon as employees of other stevedoring agencies extended support to the agitators and joined the stir. Demanding promotion to the post of operator along with a hike in salary, hundreds of helpers are on strike from Tuesday. Due to the stir, loading and unloading of cargo in more than five vessels handled by OSL has been severely affected.

Sources said 10 vessels have been stranded at their respective berths since the last two days. Unloading of cargo from trains and trucks have also been affected. Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) has engaged a large number of helpers for cargo operation of different vessels in Paradip. The helpers are demanding promotion to the posts of operators on basis of their years of experience. Instead of giving promotions, OSL has engaged 16 new operators, they complained.

“OSL has humiliated us by engaging new operators. Though we have been working as helpers since the last 10-12 years, our salary has not been hiked. Moreover, we have been deprived of EPF, ESI and other benefits,” said one of the agitators.

Meanwhile, traffic manager of Paradip Port Trust Susant Kumar Mishra lodged an FIR against the agitating helpers with the local police. In his complaint, Mishra sought the intervention of police to tackle the law and order situation and restore normalcy in the port.