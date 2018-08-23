Home States Odisha

Vajpayee ashes to be immersed at ‘Mahodadhi’

The ‘Asthi Kalash’ (urn containing ashes) of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee arrived here on Wednesday for immersion in all major rivers, including Mahanadi and Bay of Bengal in Puri. Almos

State BJP president Basanta Panda receiving ‘Asthi Kalash’ of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s at a function in Delhi on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The ‘Asthi Kalash’ (urn containing ashes) of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee arrived here on Wednesday for immersion in all major rivers, including Mahanadi and Bay of Bengal in Puri.

Almost all party leaders, workers and a large number of people gathered at Biju Patnaik International Airport to have receive the ashes. The urn, which was handed over to State BJP president Basanta Panda in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, was taken to party headquarters in a procession from airport.

The urn is kept at the BJP State headquarters here to enable party workers and people pay their respects to the departed leader. Bhajans will be performed all night, said Panda.The ‘Asthi Kalash’ will be taken to Puri in a procession from party office on Thursday at 9 am. Apart from Panda, Union  Ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan, Leader of BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo and other senior leaders will be part of the procession to Puri where ashes will be immersed at ‘Mahodadhi’.

The party will organise a memorial function at exhibition ground on Friday evening, informed BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra.The party has invited leaders of all political parties, including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik,   Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra and other eminent citizens of the State to the function, said State BJP vice-president Sameer Mohanty.

