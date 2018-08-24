Bike lifters’ gang busted, four held

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:In a major breakthrough, the Commissionerate Police busted a bike-lifting gang and arrested its four members. Police also seized 46 stolen motorcycles from them.

The accused have been identified as Kanhu Charan Sahu of Sarankul and Loknath Behera of Nuagaon in Nayagarh district, Sashi Bhusan Dash alias Narayana of Nimapara in Puri and Ajay Kumar Swain of Balipatna in Khurda.

According to the police, the miscreants used to lift the motorcycles from the Tehsil office, Bhubaneswar court premises, Sub-Registrar office, Mausima temple and Capital Hospital in city and Niali in Cuttack district. At least 15 cases have been registered against them. After verification of footage of CCTV installed at Tehsil office, the four miscreants were identified.

Subsequently, a manhunt was launched and they were nabbed. The four persons were arrested and produced in a court, Badagada police said.“The gang members used to dress like lawyers to avoid suspicion while lifting bikes from the court premises,” Badagada IIC Dillip Kumar Swain said. The stolen motorcycles were returned to the owners on Thursday in presence of Twin City Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty.