BJD workers ransack Jagatsinghpur circuit house, attack cook

A group of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers on Wednesday ransacked Jagatsinghpur circuit house and also attacked its cook Ranjit Moharana for the latter’s failure to provide them dinner.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A group of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers on Wednesday ransacked Jagatsinghpur circuit house and also attacked its cook Ranjit Moharana for the latter’s failure to provide them dinner.
Sources said a BJD worker has been arrested by the police for his involvement in the incident. A few leaders of the ruling party under the leadership of chairman of State Planning Board Bishnu Das had gathered at the circuit house on Wednesday to announce names of newly-elected presidents of Biju Mahila Janata Dal for different blocks and municipalities of Jagatsinghpur district to the media.

While dinner was being served to around 30 party leaders after the meeting, nearly 70 BJD workers forcibly entered the circuit house and demanded that Ranjit should serve them dinner. They even tried to barge into the room where Das, along with some leaders, was having dinner. When the cook tried to stop them,  they hurled abuses and attacked him.

Later, Ranjit lodged an FIR against the accused, including BJD activist Ramesh Raul of Kanakpur village under Tirtol police limits, for attacking him and ransacking the circuit house.Jagatsinghpur IIC R Mishra said a case has been registered against Raul and other BJD activists. “While Raul was arrested and forwarded to court on Thursday, the others will be apprehended soon”, he added.

