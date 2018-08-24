Brainstorming business ideas

Soumika M Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More than 200 students from various colleges across the city participated at the business management fest of IMI, Bhubaneswar—SPARX’X8. The one-day event was held on the institute’s premises on August 18. There were seven competitions for the students. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the inaugural lamp. The students planted 60 saplings on the campus as part of the fest.

One of the contests was titled 'Quest the ladder.' It was a team event packed with fun and intellect. The participants had to go through various stages starting from managing to get their investment amount to deliver their business model in front of panelists. The team from Birla Global University comprising Abin Baby, Nikita Agrawal and Abhishek Garadia won the contest. The IMI team of Nishant Gautam, Vipra Laxmi and Shubham Kumar Dokania was declared runner’s up.

Launch and Accelerate was another team event. The participants had to launch their business idea and develop their business plan. “Before setting up the business, it should be known how the operations are to be carried out. First the students as entrepreneurs should be clear with the business idea and accordingly a proper business model had to be prepared. Thus, this event was very important,” said Himanshu, member of IMI’s organizing team. Shubham Pradhan, Abishek Mohapatra, Pallavi Sahu and Bithika Bhanja emerged as winners at Utkal University. Anand Kumar Mishra, Aakash Deep, Jeet Mandal and Rohit Sardar from KIIT were declared as the runner’s up.

B-quiz has always been a flagship event of IMI Bhubaneswar. It was conducted with the same enthusiasm in the pursuit of business related quizzes. It focused on forming group of quiz enthusiasts, to initiate new students into the world of knowledge, to encourage them to participate in quizzes and to encourage members to share their knowledge and form teams.

This year, there were 26 teams with two members in each team. The quiz was divided into three rounds: the qualification round, rapid fire round and buzzer round respectively. The participants were bombarded with questions on topics such as general management, marketing, advertising, HRM, finance and capital markets, business events and personalities in the news, but that didn’t lower the zeal among participants. Alankar Devta (KIIT) and Pubali Mazumdar (IMI,Bhubaneswar) were declared as winners. Shruti Khetan and Shreya Jain (IMI) were adjudged as runners up.

The teams had to be innovative and unorthodox in creating advertisements for the contest titled AD MAD. The participants were assigned products for which they had to create witty advertisements. Mohit Mukesh Tiwari, Atisha Tayal, Survi Shah, Sarvagya Behl and Sanchit Kumar Verma from IMI,Bhubaneswar got the first prize. Gaurav Vishwas, Vibhor Agarwal, Kirti Jaiswal, Sweta Singh and Mayank Masiwal from IMI stood second.

The event ‘Destruct to Reconstruct’ was a case-study analysis competition in which the participants had to analyse flaws and come up with robust ideas to rebuild the stance. Ritesh Pandey won the contest.

The contest ‘Carpe Diem’ was an HR -based competition in which the participants had to clear the aptitude round in order to appear in the final interview round. Mayank Jalan from IITTM, Bhubaneswar stood first, while Manjusha from BJB was declared as the runners up.

One of the most interesting events was Intelligent Investor. It was an online-event which attracted around 232 participants from the various management institutes across the country. It was based on the theme of stock-trading which was conducted over a period of 5 days i.e., from August 13 to August 17, 2018. The event witnessed participation of more than 230 students from well-known institutes and universities like FMS, Delhi; IIT, Roorkee; XLRI, Jamshedpur; IIM, Bangalore; IIM, Lucknow; SRCC, Delhi; Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar; Symbiosis University, Pune; L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management, Mumbai; KIIT School of Business Management; Utkal University; IIIT Bhubaneswar; Asian School of Business Management etc.

The event ended with the felicitation of all the winners of the events. They were awarded with cash prize and coupons.