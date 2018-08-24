‘Change tourism policy’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Ahead of the third Odisha Tourism Conclave, members of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) have demanded changes in guidelines for approval of hotels and allotment of land under Samuka beach project.

Amendment in guidelines for approval of hotels under Puri-Konark Development Authority (PKDA) and Amnesty Scheme will address the issues faced by the industry. There is a need of promoting ‘class tourism’ instead of ‘mass tourism.’ The carrying capacity of tourists in cities like Puri and newer destinations needs to be examined by the Government, said JK Mohanty, chairman of HRAO.

“Samuka beach project is an option to divert tourists from the overcrowding Puri town. Since long, we have been waiting the decision of the State Government for allotment of land to set up world class hotels,” he said.

They also demanded to make fire safety rules implementable through alternate modern technologies, clean beaches at Gopalpur, Puri and Chandipur, temples and other cultural heritage sites, provide adequate hygienic toilet facilities and amend the guidelines under the Tourism Policy.Mohanty said there has been a market shift with millennial travel trends.