Class 12 seat strength in Odisha schools hiked

BHUBANESWAR: TO facilitate admissions of more students in tribal areas, the State Government has enhanced seat strength of higher secondary schools (erstwhile junior colleges) in the areas by 10 per cent.

However, the seat strength has not been enhanced in those government higher secondary schools (HSS) where the seats are completely filled up for the 2018-19 academic session and no more students can be accommodated, said an official of the State Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE).

According to DHSE, the seat strength of a total 196 HSS have been enhanced by 10 per cent in the tribal-dominated districts. Seat strength has been enhanced for Arts stream in 160 HSSs, in 19 HSSs in Science stream and Commerce in the remaining HSSs.

The districts where seat strength of the Higher Secondary Schools have been increased include Mayurbhanj, Balangir, Sundargarh, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Nuapada.

Form fill up begins

The form fill up for admission to vacant seats in various higher secondary schools started on Thursday. The Online Common Application Form (CAF) for online admission will be available on the website www.samsodisha.gov.in till August 29, officials in School and Mass Education Department said, adding, the last date for submitting CAF at SAMs resource centres will be August 30. The merit list for admission will be published on September 3 while admission of selected students will be done between September 3 and September 6, officials said. According to sources the fresh round of admission is being conducted in view of the large number of seats in various higher secondary schools still remaining vacant after spot admission, Department sources said. Over 85,000 Plus Two seats are lying vacant in Higher Secondary Schools after spot admission. There are 4.24 lakh seats in the three streams of Arts, Science and Commerce in 1,596 schools in the State.