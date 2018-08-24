Home States Odisha

CM to attend prayer meet

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the all party and public prayer meeting to be organised in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by state BJP here on Friday.

Published: 24th August 2018 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the all party and public prayer meeting to be organised in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by state BJP here on Friday.
Naveen will reach the all party prayer meeting venue at 5 pm and remain there for 20 minutes before leaving for BJD headquarters here to attend the State executive body meeting of Biju Mahila Janata Dal.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram and State BJP vice-president Sameer Mohanty had visited Naveen Nivas here on Wednesday to invite the Chief Minister for the prayer meeting. Sources in BJP said Naveen had given his consent to attend the prayer meeting.

The BJP has also invited Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik and several senior leaders from other political parties to attend the all-party prayer meeting.

However, Niranjan criticised BJP for trying to use ‘Asthi Kalas Yatra’ of Vajpayee for political mileage. “It is shameful on BJP’s part to use the remains of Atalji for political mileage. What’s even worse is the attitude of some BJP leaders who appear to be participating in a picnic and not a ‘Shok Sabha’. How pained the bereaved family must be to see such visuals?” Niranjan tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar