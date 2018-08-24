Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes immersed

By Express News Service

PURI: The ashes of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee were immersed in Mahodadhi Teerth (a stretch of 5 km of sea along the Puri coast) by State BJP president Basanta Panda and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday. Earlier on the day, hundreds of BJP activists, led by Panda, arrived in Puri, considered as one of the four ‘dhams’ of Hindu religion.

The BJP workers went in a procession from Hospital Square carrying the urn containing the ashes of Vajpayee. Chanting slogans of “Vajpayee Amar Rahe”, the activists went along Badadanda till Lions Gate of Sri Jagannath temple before turning towards the sea. Among others, BJP leaders K V Singhdeo, Biswabhusan Harichandan and Surama Padhi participated in the procession. Priests performed the last rites of the late leader before the urn was immersed in the sea. Elaborate security arrangements were made by the district administration for the procession. No untoward incident was reported during the event.