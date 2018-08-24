Kerala floods: Fire personnel back with tales of ordeal

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR:AS the first batch of Odisha Fire Service’s returned home on Thursday after their commendable rescue and relief operation in flood-ravaged Kerala, they recounted the ordeal of the local people and the conditions in which they operated.

Rescue operation was challenging as most of the areas were inundated and they were uncertain what structures were underneath the water. Colliding with the structures could have possibly led to the boats crashing.

“An iron structure was stuck under a bridge in Meenachil river and it was blocking the flow of the flood water. We conducted a three-hour operation and removed the iron structure,” recalled Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) Biswanath Mohanty.

Kerala Fire Service DG addressed them and appreciated their work. “The DG praised us for our agility and enthusiasm,” Mohanty said while fireman Anup Kumar Khamari, said some of the evacuees included patients and persons who could not move their limbs. Khamari said, they successfully rescued an elderly man suffering from paralysis.

The fire personnel not only saved human lives, but also gave a new lease of life to domestic animals like cows, goats and pets like dogs. “Wherever we found the animals and pets alive, we rescued them from the submerged areas,” fireman SK Nayak said.

After conducting rescue operations for at least five days, 122 personnel returned to the Capital in a special flight on Thursday evening. Odisha Fire Service personnel led by IG Rajesh Kumar greeted them at Biju Patnaik International Airport’s cargo terminal.

While 122 fire personnel returned on Thursday evening, 123 other personnel along with the equipment will reach the Capital in a special flight on Friday morning. The fire fighters said they were mostly deployed near the river areas and remote areas of Kerala for carrying out the rescue operations as they were carrying 75 motor boats with them.

The teams carried out rescue operations, transported flood victims to relief camps, and provided relief materials, mostly at Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. The fire fighters operated at Chengannur town which is on the banks of Pamba river in Alappuzha district.

