Kondareddy boarders served dinner at midnight

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Over 100 children of the Kondareddy residential school hostel in Chitrakonda under the newly-anointed Swabhiman Anchala almost had to go hungry to bed on Wednesday as dinner was not cooked in time due to lack of firewood in the kitchen.

If such callousness of school authorities was not enough, the children themselves had to collect firewood in the night so that their meals could be cooked. In the end, they had to satiate their hunger with only rice and salt that was served to them at midnight.

The hostel, which has 119 boarders, usually serves dinner at 9 pm. But on Wednesday when the students came down to have food, they were told it was not prepared as the kitchen had run out of firewood. After waiting for some time, the hungry students went out to collect firewood themselves.

Had the Chitrakonda police station IIC Ram Prasad Nag, who was on patrolling duty, not entered the hostel on hearing noise late in the night, the issue would have been brushed under the carpet.

He found the children toiling to get the wood. The students said they collected the firewood from a nearby hostel.

Pointing at the gross apathy of the school authorities, sources said though the matron and night watchman had informed the teacher-in-charge of the hostel over phone about the non-availability of firewood, no arrangement was made by the latter.The incident has sparked outrage in the district with demands for stringent action against the authorities concerned for neglecting their duty.