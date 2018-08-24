Land losers block contract firms’ access to Paradip refinery

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Stepping up protests against Punj Lloyd and Simplex Infrastructure Limited for going back on commitment to provide jobs to land losers and displaced families, hundreds came together to restrict entry of the agencies’ vehicles to IOCL site on Thursday.

Land losers and displaced persons, under the banner of Jamihara Krushak Ekta Manch, staged demonstration in front of the main gate of Paradip Refinery and stopped the trucks and heavy vehicles of the agencies there. Due to the protest, construction work of different projects of IOCL was paralysed.

Earlier in May, members of the Manch had staged dharna in front of IOCL’s Paradip Refinery demanding permanent jobs for land losers and displaced families. The Manch claimed that though nearly 1,752 families of 17 villages in Kujang tehsil handed over 3,300 hectares of private land to Paradip Refinery, they have been deprived of jobs and other benefits from IOCL.

The protest was called off after IOCL authorities and the district administration assured that at least 100 youths would be given jobs by different contract agencies engaged in Paradip Refinery. However, Punj Llyod and Simplex Infrastructure Ltd have ignored the directive of the district administration and are yet to provide jobs to local youths, the agitators said and alleged that these two agencies have employed hundreds of youths from outside the State.

The protesters threatened to paralyse construction activities of contract agencies if their demands are not met soon. Later on the day, the agitation was called off after Abhayachandpur police pacified the protesters by assuring to look into their demands.

As per reports, Punj Lloyd has bagged a contract worth `367 crore from Paradip Refinery for different projects involving residual basic engineering. Similarly, Simplex Infra, a leading service provider of civil contractor services, has bagged `100 crore contract.