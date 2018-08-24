Lawyers clash with police in Dhenkanal

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Hundreds of lawyers clashed with the police here on Thursday.The lawyers took out a massive rally from the district civil court to Baji Chowk protesting Dhenkanal Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan’s apathy towards their various demands.

Later, they reached the Collectorate and shouted slogans against the Collector and the district administration. The lawyers, while trying to enter the Collectorate premises, clashed with the police. Alarmed over the situation, the district administration allowed the lawyers’ representatives to meet the additional district magistrate as the Collector was not present in his office.

Dhenkanal Bar Association president Sibsai Mohapatra said he along with his colleagues had apprised the Collector of their demands on several occasions in the past. He said the lawyers’ demands include opening of a police outpost at the new district headquarters hospital premises, special grant of `10 lakh as compensation for a lawyer who died in Gondia last week, widening of road leading to the new district headquarters hospital and shifting of blood bank from Baji Chowk to new building premises.