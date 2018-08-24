Monsoon blues for Kala Mandal

Soumika M Das By

BHUBANESWAR: The much-hyped project of the first-of-its-kind auditorium in Bhubaneswar, Kala Mandal, may take another two and a half years to get operational. The State Culture Department had set the target of July 15, 2019 for its completion. But, the mega-auditorium may not be ready by that time. The construction of the auditorium with 2000 seating capacity had begun on February 26, this year.

The incessant rains last month had played the spoilsport. "It was very difficult to carry on the construction work. We had dug up the earth up to four metres for the basement. So, we had to face the challenge of waterlogging. This has delayed the pace of the work to a certain extent," said Chief General Manager (Planning and Coordination), IDCO, Golak Bihari Kar. "It will take two years to complete the construction, out of which we have already covered a few months and progressed in our work. After the infrastructure is ready, we need one year for the interiors and furnishing," he added.

The basement earth excavation had been completed. Out of 264 columns, the column footing (an essential step in the construction process for creating a building's foundation) for 224 columns have been completed. The construction work has been tendered to DK Engineering and Construction firm.

The State Government's ambitious project of Kala Mandal was pitched as a one-stop destination for the cultural activities in city. The project was approved by Department of Tourism and Culture of Odisha government in December, 2005. The Government had plans of constructing a mega auditorium, water tank and pump room, guest house, parking facility, sub-station, open-air theatre, service area, artisans village, museum and Lalit Kala Mandal over a plot near Sainik School, measuring 9.85 acres. However, the project suffered land hurdles.

Though the construction of Lalit Kalamandal had commenced on September 18 in 2006 and was supposed to get over by December 17, 2007. The construction work was stopped by Saheed Nagar Police on November 11, 2006 following the order of High Court. "The plot was disputed. The litigated area measured 3 acres. We were handed over 4.638 acres for the remaining construction. Thus, we are now constructing only the open-air theatre and the mega auditorium," Kar added.

In 2015, IDCO submitted the revised plan and estimate for the project to the Culture Department. The Department approved Rs 59.80 crore in August, 2016 for the construction of the mega auditorium.

According to the officials of IDCO, the auditorium will be pentagonal in shape. Before entering the auditorium, one will have to cross a nine metre long podium. The total height of the structure will be 30 metres, including a basement with a depth of 3.3 metres. "The podium will add to the grandeur of this high-rise. It was included in the plan for aesthetic purpose," said Chief Engineer (IDCO), Avkash Mishra. At one of the corners, an open-air theatre with a dias and a gallery of 500 seating capacity will be constructed. "The structure will be built as G+B+2. The structure will have several sub-layers or levels that can be accessed from the same floor. This is being done to make space for 2000 seats," Mishra added. For the flooring, double charge vitrified tiles, Kota tiles, Euro ceramic tiles and granite will be used. The structure will also have glass facades.

Meanwhile, artistes in the city claimed that they face difficulties in organising cultural shows in the city due to lack of infrastructure. "Except for Rabindra Mandap, the other auditoriums don't have the infrastructure to host bigger shows. The stage at Bhanja Kala Mandap is small. Not just that, we are now unable to host events as per our preferable dates. We host shows as per the availability of Rabindra Mandap, which remains booked throughout the year," said Odissi dancer, Pallavi Das. According to sources, the light and sound systems at Bhanja Kala Mandap, is not at par with the national standards. However, the Culture Department opposed such views. "Rabindra Mandap is the much sought after venue because of its location. But, Bhanja Kala Mandap is also not lagging behind. It has the same light and sound system as installed at Rabindra Mandap. It is a miniature version of Rabindra Mandap. It is being booked regularly for the monthly event of Natya Dhara and other events," said Deputy Director of Culture Department, Debananda Ariha.

Rabindra Mandap: 750 to 800

Utkal Mandap: Can accommodate 4,000 to 4,500 chairs (no permanent seating arrangement)

Bhanja Kala Mandap: At least 500