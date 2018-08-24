Home States Odisha

Nadpur quack's ‘treatment’ kills two

The duo suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming wild mushrooms on Tuesday night, fake doctor flees

Published: 24th August 2018

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In yet another instance of quacks playing with the lives of patients, two persons of a family in Kainphulia village of Mayurbhanj district died on Thursday after being treated by a fake doctor.
The deceased were identified as 27-year-old Phudan Majhi and his 30-year-old sister-in-law Laxmi.
Sources said the duo suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming wild mushrooms on Tuesday night. The next day, they approached a fake doctor of Nadpur village who treated them. However, there was no improvement in the condition of the duo.

Later, family members rushed Phudan and Laxmi to Betnoti Community Health Centre after their condition deteriorated. However, the doctor declared them dead due to weakness.
Laxmi’s husband Dash Majhi said his brother and wife consumed mushroom curry in dinner on Tuesday. They complained of sickness the next morning and sought treatment from the fake doctor. However, there was no relief from vomiting and uncontrolled diarrhoea for the duo, Dash said and added that Phudan spent `1,200 for the treatment from the fake doctor.

Following the incident, a health team rushed to Kainphulia village to ascertain the cause of their weakness and death. After spot inquiry, it was revealed that the duo died due to the effects of wild mushrooms and subsequent wrong treatment by the fake doctor.

The health team also seized some medicines and saline bottles, manufacturing and expiry dates of which had been erased, from near the duo’s house. After the news of Phudan and Laxmi’s death spread, the fake doctor locked his clinic and fled Nadpur.

Baisinga IIC KC Polei said an unnatural death case has been registered and police have started investigation into the matter. The bodies of Phudan and Laxmi have been sent for autopsy and the exact cause of their death will be ascertained after getting the postmortem report, he added.

