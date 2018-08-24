Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Pokhariput flyover

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The newly-built rail over-bridge at Pokhariput was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday evening. The 653 metre bridge has been built at a cost of `32.55 crore and will cater to the needs of people of the smart city especially Pokhariput, Jagamara, Sundarpada, Bhimatangi and Old Town.

Construction work of the overbridge had begun six years back in 2012. The project executed by Panda Infra, the same firm that had undertaken the Bomikhal over-bridge project, was supposed to complete it by 2014. However, due to delay in commencement of work and other hurdles the deadline was revised to 2018.

On the other hand, barely an hour after the inauguration a man was electrocuted to death on the bridge.

The deceased has been identified as Seemanchal Panda of Berhampur in Ganjam district. Sources said, Panda was visiting his father-in-law and had gone to the bridge with his child and some other children of the locality. He had attempted to collect balloons fixed on the over-bridge for the inauguration when he came in contact with a live wire of the decorative lights. Police suspect he might have got electrocuted as the entire arrangement was wet after a rain.

He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. “We are investigating the matter and action will be taken accordingly,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said. Airfield Police said “Panda’s father-in-law works as a labourer in the Capital.”After the incident, the Chief Minister expressed grief and announced an ex gratia of `5 lakh for the kin of deceased.