Odisha's Koraput turned into safe haven for dacoits

AK Mishra By

Express News Service

JEYPORE: When the ganja trafficking in the tribal region is in the peak for the past a few months despite continuous action by the special task force, the new trend of dacoity activities have left the police administration in the toes.

Three major cases of exchange of fire among police and dacoits and arrest of 19 dacoits in the past one week has put the district in a new scenario in crime graph.

According to sources as many as 60 dacoity cases were recorded in 20 PS in Koraput district where state and interstate gangs had looted the passersby on arm points. Remarkably, after the ganja trafficking job by local criminals in nexus with outside criminals for doing the job, the looting spree has second best job for the local criminals to get easy money overnight.

During police interrogations, it was found that in most of the crimes were committed by youngsters who desperately needed money for good bike and smartphone. These youths were motivated for the purpose by the gangsters who are operating from different police station areas.

What is worrying is that though the new gang members of dacoit are caught by police, the veterans either escaped or are in still in police most wanting lists. Also, these men are recruiting freshers in their gang whenever other members were rounded up by police. It has come to light that these dacoits are looking isolated places near jungle roads near Kotpad, Kusumi, Anchada, B.singpur, Koraput ghat, Sunkighat, Peta ghat, Gavindopali ghat, Digapur, Dahnpur, Kundra, Damanpur, Laxmipur, Padagada and bikers and passengers are falling their prey.

Significantly, these routes are communicated to neighboring Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and other districts of Odisha, and the criminal activities on the roads have turned them unsafe for outsiders. As most of the criminal activities start after sunset in the routes , absence of proper patrolling in the inaccessible pockets by the police has further favored the criminals.

It has come to light that in the past years the police teams under different police stations were raiding continuously in the dens of criminals and arrested them under warrant execution drive in every week but it is seen rarely these days.

Three days back a dacoity gang preparing for the crime fired at police near Jeypre Gapobandhu Nagar and fled and subsequently 19 dacoits were arrested by the police with large-scale fatal weapons near Jeypore and Potangi areas.

Meanwhile, special police teams led by Koraput SP KV Singh has been monitoring the situation and to ascertain any link between the ganja traffickers and dacoits in the tribal areas. Concerned by the issue, Koraput SP informed that as many as 160 criminals were arrested in the past one year in the district and special task force have been penetrated further for nabbing the criminals.