Odisha's supplementary budget gets Council of Ministers’ nod

BHUBANESWAR:The supplementary budget approved by the Council of Ministers in its meeting here on Thursday seems to be pre-election exercise as provisions have been made in it for all the populist and welfare schemes announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the last several months.

The Council of Ministers is reported to have approved supplementary budget of `12,768 crore for 2018-19 financial year to be placed by the State Government on September 4, the first day of ensuing session of the State Assembly.

Talking to mediapersons after the meeting of the Council of Ministers presided by the Chief minister, Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera said additional financial provision has been approved taking note of the pending Centrally sponsored projects. Several projects had been announced in the state annual budget of 2018-19 anticipating Central assistance. However, many of the projects are pending as the Centre has not provided funds as expected by the State Government.

Provision has also been made for new schemes announced by the State Government. These schemes include the Biju Swasthya Yojana launched by the Chief Minister from August 15, the State Government’s food security scheme to be launched from October 2 and several financial benefits announced for the asha karmis.

“Since the State Government has been announcing its own new welfare schemes on health, social security and food security for the socio-economic development of the poor, additional financial allocations have been made in the budget,” Behera said.

Emphasis has been given on social sector and infrastructure development in the supplementary budget. Sources said additional financial allocations have been made for incomplete projects.The State Government had placed a budget of `1,20,028 crore for 2018-19. With the supplementary budget, the size of the budget will increase to `1,32,896 crore, which is highest so far for the State. Though the size of the budget has increased over the years, expenditure of funds has not improved as a result of which provisions made for different schemes remain unspent.