Probe detects irregularities in Ravenshaw University management

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Massive irregularities in management of Ravenshaw University here have come to light during a probe conducted on the direction of the Governor of Odisha.The Higher Education Department’s single-member team comprising Additional Secretary Prasant Kumar Das, who conducted a probe on August 21, will submit his report to the Principal Secretary within a week.

Briefing mediapersons, Das said vast irregularities have been detected in various fields including management, appointment of faculties, procurement of electronic equipment and other financial matters. While computers were purchased without tender in 2014-2015, irregularities in appointment of lecturers in 2015-16 were also detected during the probe. “While lecturers appointed on contractual basis have been directly promoted to Readers position, guest faculties were appointed without any advertisement in 2017-2018,” Das said.

“Though I found that there has been no missing credit of `2.67 crore, there were other irregularities on which the varsity authorities’ explanation was unsatisfactory,” Das said.The probe also found corrupt practices in availing travelling allowance (TA). Despite having office vehicle, the Vice-Chancellor has availed `40,000 per month towards TA, he added.

Das, who declined to reveal more about the findings, said the details will be mentioned in the report which will submitted to the department’s Principal Secretary soon.As per report, the probe came in the wake up of an order passed by Governor-cum-Chancellor Ganeshi Lal to inquire into the alleged irregularities in the management of the university.

On July 23, RTI activist Dr Nrusingha Charan Sarangi in a letter to the office of the Governor had alleged large scale irregularities in the university and prayed for direction to probe into the issue. Later, the Governor asked the department to initiate a probe and submit the report within 60 days. Registrar Maheswar Agasti said the university authorities have provided all relevant document as required during the probe. “We will take steps as per the direction of the Government,” he said.