Road makeover snarls traffic at Rajmahal

Amid increasing traffic, the endless road renovation work and untimely underground cabling project at Rajmahal square, one of the major thoroughfares of the capital, has posed problems for commuters

With AG Square on one side and Kalpana Square on the other, this is one of the busiest areas in the city. It is also a link between Master Canteen square and Sishu Bhawan square on Janpath road. Bapuji Nagar that houses several electronic goods and mobile outlets is also located close to this traffic square.

The road development activities in this area under various projects for the past five years has added to commuter's worry, who face severe traffic jam on the route during peak hours everyday.

Moreover, the traffic woes of commuters in the locality has increased manifold in the absence of traffic personnel, who were removed five years back after the Rajmahal flyover was inaugurated.

Scrapped underpass project

As traffic snarls continued to persist even after completion of Rajmahal flyover between Kalpana square and AG square in 2013, the Public Works Department of the State Government in 2015 planned a 1,170-metre-long underpass with four lanes at the Rajmahal square to tackle the situation.

The State Government sanctioned `44crore for the project. Accordingly, trees were felled and some of the structures in the area were razed to facilitate the construction work.

However, the project work was put on hold when the smart city concept was developed in 2016 and the civic authorities planned to develop the entire stretch of Janpath from Vani Vihar to Sishubhawan square as Smart Janpath.

Later, when the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) was formed to take up smart city projects, the proposal of underpass was scrapped in 2017, funds were diverted for other works and the development of Rajmahal area was brought under Smart Janpath project.

Snail-paced Smart Janpath project

Though the project was changed, the trouble for commuters remained same. The tardy pace of work under Smart Janpath project caused inconveniences to the commuters.

The BSCL has awarded the Smart Janpath project work to RKD Construction Private Limited for redevelopment of Janpath Road to create adequate space for free movement of vehicles as well as pedestrian.

The `276cr project that includes underground cabling by OPTCL, is being carried out on the stretch between Shishu Bhawan and Rajmahal Square in the first phase.

The project work was put on halt for several days due to heavy rains and subsequent water logging. Meanwhile, the redesigning of the road and the trench dug up by OPTCL on both sides of the road has added to the plight of commuters.

“At a time when the city is going to host a major sports event of international level -- Men’s Hockey World Cup -- 2018 in November, the traffic mess may prove disastrous and may create huge trouble for commoners and tourists,” said Mahesh Das, a local.

Meanwhile, a BSCL official said the ongoing works at Raj Mahal square is expected to be completed by October to ensure that the area doesn’t face traffic woes November onwards.