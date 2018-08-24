Home States Odisha

SCB increases beds for dengue patients

With the increasing inflow of dengue patients to SCB Medical College and Hospital, authorities of the premier Government-run facility of the State have enhanced the capacity of the special dengue ward

Published: 24th August 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

SCB Medical College and Hospital

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With the increasing inflow of dengue patients to SCB Medical College and Hospital, authorities of the premier Government-run facility of the State have enhanced the capacity of the special dengue ward.

While the capacity of the dengue ward has been increased from 150 to 200, an eight-bed special Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been set up near the Central ICU to provide treatment to critical patients.

As per reports, the hospital authorities had set up a 100-bed special dengue ward last year. Taking the note of the large turnout of patients, SCBMCH authorities had increased the number of beds from 100 to 150 and opened it on May 26.

“We have arranged 30 beds in trauma ward and created additional new 20 beds to deal with the situation,” said Assistant Nodal Officer of dengue ward Dr Sriprasad Mohanty. On Thursday, 128 samples were sent to laboratory and out of which, 48 have been tested positive to dengue. The 48 positive cases include 20 from Cuttack, eight from Jajpur, six from Jagatsinghpur, each two from Balasore, Khurda and Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal, and each one from Angul, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Puri and Nayagarh districts.
The 20 positive cases detected in Cuttack include nine from urban areas and the rest 11 reported from rural pockets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar