SCB increases beds for dengue patients

CUTTACK: With the increasing inflow of dengue patients to SCB Medical College and Hospital, authorities of the premier Government-run facility of the State have enhanced the capacity of the special dengue ward.

While the capacity of the dengue ward has been increased from 150 to 200, an eight-bed special Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been set up near the Central ICU to provide treatment to critical patients.



As per reports, the hospital authorities had set up a 100-bed special dengue ward last year. Taking the note of the large turnout of patients, SCBMCH authorities had increased the number of beds from 100 to 150 and opened it on May 26.

“We have arranged 30 beds in trauma ward and created additional new 20 beds to deal with the situation,” said Assistant Nodal Officer of dengue ward Dr Sriprasad Mohanty. On Thursday, 128 samples were sent to laboratory and out of which, 48 have been tested positive to dengue. The 48 positive cases include 20 from Cuttack, eight from Jajpur, six from Jagatsinghpur, each two from Balasore, Khurda and Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal, and each one from Angul, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Puri and Nayagarh districts.

The 20 positive cases detected in Cuttack include nine from urban areas and the rest 11 reported from rural pockets.