Tigress ventures into Katranga village; Vested interests creating panic, says forest department official

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The sighting of a tigress, which was released into the wild by Forest Department about 20 km from Raigoda, has led to panic among people residing in the periphery of Satkosia Tiger Reserve. The Forest department has, however, clarified that the tigress poses no threat to people as it rarely ventures into human habitats.

Sources said a team of the Forest Department, which visited Katranga village on Wednesday, faced protests by the residents. One of the forest staff reportedly sustained injuries while chasing the animal. The team later drove the big cat away from the habitation. Sources said, the tigress has now shifted to another location, 15 kms from Raigoda where it was kept in an enclosure for more than a month and half before being released.

The resistance from peripheral villages stems from the fact that residents are finding it difficult to venture into the jungle apprehending presence of a big cat while the Forest Department has been strict in preventing illegal entry into core area of the tiger habitat. A forest department official said there is nothing to worry as the tigress is creating its own territory. “Some vested interests are creating panic in the region”, he added.

While the first tiger - brought from Kanha National Park - has already found a companion, the tigress’ reluctance to go deep into the forest has emerged as a cause of concern for the authorities. It is not yet known whether it is facing opposition from another tigress.

While the Kanha tiger has created its territory in the reserve, the tigress is still finding its zone, said the sources. The first tiger - released into the wild on July 7 - has not yet been sighted near any of the villages in the STR periphery till now.