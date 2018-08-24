Tito’s two aides held,luxury vehicles seized

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch on Thursday arrested two associates of gangster Sheik Usman Ali alias Tito and recovered a Toyota Fortuner SUV, Hyundai i20, Harley Davidson and an unlicensed pistol, from them.

The two have been identified as Saroj Pati of Mahipal in Kendrapara district and Batkrishna Pani alias Batu of Tamando. They had reportedly threatened a contractor of Rajnagar for extortion. While, Pani was looking after Tito’s illegal activities like tender fixing, extortion, committing murders and others, Pani was involved in cattle smuggling.

“Pani was involved in cattle smuggling. The cattle heads were being smuggled to West Bengal,” STF DIG Himanshu Lal said, adding, so far 20 associates of Tito have been arrested. A manhunt has also been laucnhed to trace and nab the absconding associates of Tito, he added. Officers of the STF said they recovered the pistol from Pani from Kalinga Nagar area in the Capital.