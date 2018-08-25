Home States Odisha

75 skilled workers from Kalinga Institute leave for Kerala to help

A team of 75 skilled workers from Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) left for Kerala on Friday to support the flood-affected people of the State.

Published: 25th August 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A team of 75 skilled workers from Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) left for Kerala on Friday to support the flood-affected people of the State. The team, which includes electricians, plumbers, welders, carpenters, snake catchers and others, will stay there for one month and support the rehabilitation and restoration efforts in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kottayam districts.

Founder, KIIT and KISS, Achyuta Samanta, appreciated the enthusiasm of team members for their will to provide service to people in distress. A 25-member medical team of KIMS is already in Kerala to render health services to the flood-hit victims. They will stay in the four districts for one month. KIMS has given `10 lakh towards tour expenditure of the team.

Samanta has also donated `2 lakh from his salary for medicine and other health kits. All the 25 members are working as doctors in KIMS and are natives of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The alumni of KIIT are also in the flood affected State

