Another Turekela farmer ends life

BALANGIR: Yet another farmer of Turekela block in Balangir district succumbed under the stress of crop loss and loan burden on Friday.Bhagat Sagria, a native of Kuliadaro village in the block, had consumed poison on Wednesday and was under treatment at the VIMSAR, Burla. Sagria had cultivated paddy in 15 acres of land of which, he owned 10 acres and the rest he had taken on lease. He had taken `2 lakh loan for the purpose. The crops were damaged in the recent heavy rains and Sagria was under stress for repaying the loan.

On Wednesday, he went to his agricultural land and took the extreme step by consuming poison. When he did not return, his family members searched for him and found Sagria lying unconscious in the field. He was admitted to Kantabanji community health centre and later shifted to VIMSAR. Following the death, BJP workers blocked Kantabanji- Bangomunda road by placing Sagria’s body on the road for more than two hours demanding `10 lakh compensation for his family members.

Kantabanji telsildar Subash Chandra Sethia and Turekela BDO Ramdutt Bhoi held discussions with the agitators and pacified them. While `2,000 was provided to Sarat’s kin under Harischandra Yojana, the BDO assured to sanction another `20,000 from the Red Cross fund.

This is the second farmer’s death this week. On Wednesday, Sarat Majhi of Kameimunda village in Turekela block had consumed poison. Sarat had cultivated paddy in one acre of land for which he taken more than `50,000 loan from different sources. Since the region was facing drought for the last three years, he was under severe stress over the future of his crop.

