Home States Odisha

Another Turekela farmer ends life

YET another farmer of Turekela block in Balangir district succumbed under the stress of crop loss and loan burden on Friday.

Published: 25th August 2018 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Yet another farmer of Turekela block in Balangir district succumbed under the stress of crop loss and loan burden on Friday.Bhagat Sagria, a native of Kuliadaro village in the block, had consumed poison on Wednesday and was under treatment at the VIMSAR, Burla. Sagria had cultivated paddy in 15 acres of land of  which, he owned 10 acres and the rest he had taken on lease. He had taken `2 lakh loan for  the purpose. The crops were damaged in the recent heavy rains and Sagria was under stress for repaying the loan.

On Wednesday, he went to his agricultural land and took the extreme step by consuming poison. When he did not return, his family members searched for him and found Sagria lying unconscious in the field. He was admitted to  Kantabanji community health centre and later shifted to VIMSAR. Following the death, BJP workers blocked Kantabanji- Bangomunda road by placing Sagria’s body on the road for more than two hours demanding `10 lakh compensation for his family members.

Kantabanji telsildar Subash Chandra Sethia and Turekela BDO Ramdutt Bhoi held discussions with the agitators and pacified them. While `2,000 was provided to Sarat’s kin under Harischandra Yojana, the BDO assured to sanction another `20,000 from the Red Cross fund.

This is the second farmer’s death this week. On Wednesday, Sarat Majhi of Kameimunda village in Turekela block had consumed poison. Sarat had cultivated paddy in one acre of land for which he taken more than `50,000 loan from different sources. Since the region was facing drought for the last three years, he was under severe stress over the future of his crop.

2nd farmer’s death this week
This is the second farmer’s death this week. On Wednesday, Sarat Majhi of Kameimunda village in Turekela block had consumed poison. Sarat had cultivated paddy in one acre of land for which he taken more than `50,000 loan from different sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat