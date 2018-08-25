Best legislator awards

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday urged the politicians to serve people with love as he handed over the Best Legislator Award to 24 lawmakers here.

Naveen said power, wealth and position will “dissolve into nothingness” once leaders learn to serve people selflessly. “You cannot lead people, unless you love them. Every politician should be able to adopt this philosophy as his guiding principle,” he said.

Naveen said youths should join politics to make contributions to the society. “Young people with a mission can transform the society the way they want. They can be real change of agents of our time,” he said.

“The MLAs are expected to discharge their responsibilities without any fear and favour and with due respect to Parliamentary democracy,” he added.

Members of Biju Yuva Janata Dal felicitated former minister Sanjay Kumar Dasburma for getting the Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Samman for 2009. Dasburma, who is now the general secretary of BJD, is in charge of BYJD.