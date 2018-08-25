Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation public notice to landowners along main drains

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a public notice has requested residents having plots or houses along the 10 natural drainage channels in the city to come forward and cooperate in the streamlining of the water channels.

The citizens can apply through a prescribed form which has been uploaded on BMC website. Corporation officials informed that compensation, if any, will be paid as decided by the Commissioner. According to the notice, existing construction on the drainage channels or development along the drains within the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) area will not be regularised and possibly lead to demolition in the near future. Neither any plan or approval will be given in this regard.

The Corporation has decided to start renovation of 10 major drainage channels following a detailed survey to ensure that the water-logging menace is solved.The Corporation also warned that any land owner who fails to fill the form, will never get an opportunity to have a building plan approval or regularisation of any structure.

“Once the survey is over, owners of all illegal structures within CDP area of natural drainage channels will receive demolition orders as they are obstructing the flow of the rain water,’’ a senior BMC official said.

The 10 natural drainage channels are the carriers of storm water which subsequently flows into Gangua canal. The CDP-2030 has already laid down the course of the 10 major natural drainage channels over the revenue land. Apart from Government land, there are also private lands through which these channels flow.



“The land owners having plots and houses within the CDP area of the natural drainage channels should come forward and apply before the Municipal Commissioner through the appropriate form so that they can get compensation and a life-long solution,” said Deputy Commissioner of the Corporation Srimanta Mishra.