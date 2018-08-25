Home States Odisha

BMJD meets to highlight Govt schemes

Published: 25th August 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) will organise conventions in all the Assembly constituencies of the State between September 24 and 30 to propagate welfare schemes launched by the State Government.

This was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while addressing the State Executive Meeting of the BMJD at the party headquarters here on Friday. Besides, a padayatra of women members will be organised during Jan Sampark Abhijan of the party from October 2.

The meeting, presided over by BMJD president Pramila Mallik, also discussed organisational programmes to be taken up in the coming days. State office-bearers and district presidents of BMJD, senior leaders of the BJD, party MPs and MLAs attended the meeting.

