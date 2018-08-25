CM writes to Centre for direct flight to Surat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday requested the Centre to introduce a direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Surat in Gujarat as lakhs of Odia families stay in the western state.

“I would, therefore, like to request you to impress upon Air India and other private airlines to introduce direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Surat at the earliest,” the Chief Minister said in a letter to Union Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu.

Stating that lakhs of Odia families have settled in Surat and are engaged in the textile sector there, Naveen said presently there is no direct air connectivity between Bhubaneswar and Surat. It takes a lot of time to travel by air between these two cities, Naveen said adding that during the hours of urgent necessity, Odia people living in Surat face untold difficulties in reaching Odisha in time.

Air connectivity can give rise to tourist inflow to both the places as people visit places of interest in both the Statesthroughout the year, the Chief Minister said in the letter.Responding to a tweet in this regard by CMO Odisha, Prabhu tweeted, “We shall do everything possible that benefits our hardworking people of Odisha. We will organise all airlines to look at this very important matter.”