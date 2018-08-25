Contract worker electrocuted

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Tension ran high in Paradip Refinery of IOCL here after a contractual worker was electrocuted on Friday. Irate workers stopped work and staged demonstration demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased, Jayaprakash Parida.

Parida, a native of Chotala under Tirtol police limits who was employed in the refinery by Punj Llyod Infrastructure Ltd, was doing welding work at a height when he suffered electric shock and fell down. Although he was rushed to Atharbanki Hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

Irate workers alleged that there were no safety measures in place at the refinery which resulted in Parida’s death.They staged agitation that was called off after IOCL management assured to pay compensation. The contract agency also promised to give compensation and job to one of Parida’s family members.