Dacoits have a field day in Koraput district

Akhaya Mishra

Express News Service

JEYPORE: While the unabated ganja smuggling in Koraput district continues to keep the special task force on its toes, a spurt in dacoity incidents in the tribal region has become another headache for the police administration.

As many as three incidents of exchange of fire between the police and the dacoits have been reported in the district in the last one week. Besides, 19 dacoits have also been arrested during the period.A whopping 60 dacoity cases were reported in 20 police stations of the district. Of these cases, the maximum involved armed inter-State gangs looting passersby.

During interrogations, the police found that most dacoities were committed by youngsters who needed money to purchase swanky bikes and smartphones. These youths were lured by notorious gangsters operating in different areas of the district.

While investigation into the dacoity cases often led the cops to the youths, the masterminds either escaped or are still wanted by police. These criminals even recruit youngsters to take the place of gang members caught in the police net.

As per reports, the dacoities are mostly taking place at isolated places at forest roads near Kotpad, Kusumi, Anchada, B Singpur, Koraput Ghat, Sunki Ghat, Peta Ghat, Govindpali Ghat, Digapur, Dahnpur, Kundra, Damanpur, Laxmipur and Padagada areas. Bikers and passengers are the ones falling prey to the robbers.

Significantly, these routes connect Koraput to neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh besides other districts of the State directly. With dacoity incidents are on the rise, these roads have become unsafe for commuters coming to Koraput from outside the district.

Making matters worse, absence of proper night patrolling by the police has helped the dacoits carry out their crimes in inaccessible pockets of the district, sources said.Three days back, a dacoity gang planning to commit a robbery fired at a police team near Gopabandhu Nagar and escaped. Subsequently, 19 dacoits were arrested by the police with a huge cache of weapons from near Jeypore and Pottangi areas.

Sources said special police teams, led by Koraput SP KV Singh, are monitoring the situation to ascertain any link between ganja traffickers and dacoits in the tribal areas. The SP said as many as 160 criminals have been arrested in the district in the last one year. The special task force has got vital links to penetrate further into the crime network of the dacoits and more such criminals will be nabbed soon, he added.