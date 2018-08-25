Deck cadet death: Marine police issues notice to ship officers

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Paradip Marine police on Friday issued notices to captain of merchant ship MV La Donna as well as its chief officer and head of crew to appear before the cops in connection with the death of a deck cadet in the vessel on August 15.

Jagatsinghpur SP Prakash R informed that notices have been served on the trio to appear before the local marine police by September 6 for detailed investigation and interrogation to ascertain the cause of deck cadet Tanmay Harnal’s death.

“Their passports and other documents have been seized and police are investigating whether standard operating procedures were followed by these officials in the death of Tanmay,” the SP said.

On Thursday, a team led by Paradip Marine Police IIC Babita Dalai reached Krishnapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh to question the captain of the ship and others. Earlier, the cops had asked the authorities of Krishnapatnam Port to detain merchant ship MV La Donna after Tanmay’s father Neeraj Sharma lodged an FIR with the marine police alleging that his son’s death was a result of negligence by the ship captain Venugopal, owner of the ship Paravan Ship Management Company and other agencies including Elegant Marine Services Pvt Ltd.

After reaching Krishnapatnam Port, the police team grilled Venugopal, the vessel’s chief officer and the head of crew members. Paradip police also verified the vessel’s registration papers, logbook, CCTV footage and other documents besides interacting with other crew members of MV La Donna. Sources said the port authorities provided all help to Paradip police to expedite probe into the case.

Deck cadet Tanmay had died in Marshall Islands-flagged MV La Donna that was berthed at Paradip Port for unloading of cargo. The vessel was carrying 60,000 tonne of coking coal for Bhusan Steel. Tanmay reportedly fell on the hatch of the ship from a height of around 60 feet during the process of unloading. He died on the spot. While officials of the shipping firm claimed it to be a mishap, the postmortem report stated that Tanmay’s death was caused by shortage of oxygen leading to cardiac arrest.