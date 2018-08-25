Home States Odisha

Gopalpur set to be all-weather port

Gopalpur minor port is heading for its upgradation into an all-weather port. When Super Cyclone Phailin hit Ganjam in 2013, the port was devastated. While the reconstruction was going on, the port exp

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Gopalpur minor port is heading for its upgradation into an all-weather port. When Super Cyclone Phailin hit Ganjam in 2013, the port was devastated. While the reconstruction was going on, the port experienced unrest by various workers. However, the port activities remained unhindered. Last month, it received four vessels.

This month, the port received a ship to unload 51,000 tonnes of lime stone. Another ship with 41,000 tonnes of industrial salt reached the port on Friday.  One more ship is in queue to export ilmenite, a product of Odisha Sands Complex, adjacent to the port.

