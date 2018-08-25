Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha recommends steps to attract more overseas tourists

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Hoteliers association, tour operators and experts in travel and tourism sector on Friday made a set of recommendations for the development of tourism in Odisha and attracting more overseas tourists.

Speaking at the 3rd Odisha Tourism Conclave, Chairman of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) JK Mohanty said tourism is on the mobile handsets of people, but growth is on aeroplane mode. A vibrant brand Odisha campaign on the lines of New Zealand, Thailand and Dubai should be launched to promote the destinations, he said.

“Tourism can be marketed globally by using social media platforms, including blog posts, podcasts, videos and e-newsletters. A world class content strategy should be developed which would help user’s share and comment. Tourism Department must have a digital marketing team and spend more on social media marketing,” he said.

Odisha Government, Mohanty said, should prepare a master plan for next 20 years and produce a booklet for MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism besides promoting medical tourism.

Top 10 source countries generating most tourists to India include Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Maldives, Nigeria, South Africa, Iraq, Kenya and Oman. As Odisha is well equipped with high medical professions, the State can be a major attraction for medical/wellness destination, he suggested. With HRAO and tour operators planning to promote Odisha as a 21-night tourist destination, they said, the State needs to promote newer destinations with good quality tourist infrastructure and target younger generation travellers.