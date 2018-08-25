Home States Odisha

Kendrapara tender fixing case: Engineers quizzed to trace Tito connection

Officials allegedly provided undue favours to Tito and his associates for fixing tenders of government projects

Published: 25th August 2018 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Gangster Tito

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: THE Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch questioned executive engineers of Rural Works and Lift Irrigation wings here on Friday in connection with tender fixing by gangster Usman Ali alias Tito.

Executive engineer of Rural Works Nalinikanta Senapati and his counterpart in Life Irrigation wing Bidya Bhusan Nayak were questioned for more than four hours in the SDPO’s office. The STF sleuths suspect that the officials provided undue favours to the gangster as a result of which, Tito and his associates minted crores of rupees by fixing tenders of many government projects.

Earlier on Thursday, the STF arrested two associates of the gangster -  Saroj Pati of Mahipal in Kendrapara district and Batkrishna Pani alias Batu of Tamando. They had reportedly threatened a contractor of Rajnagar for extortion. While Pati was looking after Tito’s illegal activities like tender fixing, extortion, committing murders and others, Pani was involved in cattle smuggling.

Two weeks back, Vigilance sleuths had seized incriminating documents from the offices of Irrigation department, District Sub-Registrar, Civil Supply, Rural Works division, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS),  Roads and  Buildings Department and a private bank in Kendrapara town to trace Tito’s links with government officials.

Prior to that, STF had summoned tehsildars of Kendrapara, Mahakalapada, Pattamundai, Garadpur and Marsaghai in Kendrapara district and Dharmasala and Balichandrapur under Jajpur district, to get information and documents related to sand mining.

On August 1, the Vigilance sleuths raided houses of APR havildar of Kendrapara Reserve Police Trilokya Jena on charges of acquisition and possession of property disproportionate to his known sources of income in nexus with Tito. During investigation, Vigilance sleuths had found out that officials of Kendrapara Municipality illegally leased out government land for an approach road to a petrol pump owned by Tito’s wife Benazir Bibi. Tito was arrested following an encounter on June 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat