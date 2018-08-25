Niti Aayog pat on Odisha for faster growth rate

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A solid convergence of all stakeholders including policy-makers, Government officials, civil society organisations, academia and communities is the need of the hour for development at the grassroots level, opined Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar.

Speaking at the inauguration of Odisha Vikash Conclave-2018 here on Friday, Kumar commended Odisha Government for achieving a growth rate higher than national average. “Odisha has managed to sustain a growth rate more than the national average of 6.7 per cent and it is indeed a good indicator,” he said.

Laying emphasis on sectors like health and education, Kumar said the Centre is planning to come up with output-based accountability in basic education to ensure quality learning. “Elimination of malnutrition is a major challenge that the nation has been dealing with. Malnutrition is prevalent due to lack of a well-balanced diet, unhealthy environment and unhygienic practices. It is good that some districts in Odisha have performed well and are below the national average,” he said.

Developing countries like India, Kumar said, have the availability of huge human resources and the Government is investing on human capital besides social sectors to increase the status of human development index. Skilled human resources will need employment in labour-intensive manufacturing sectors, which is the only alternative for the development of a State, he added.

Inaugurating the event, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said though the schemes of the Centre and States are beautifully designed, timely delivery and proper implementation are major challenges. If all citizens come ahead in a collaborative way, the State and nation as a whole will definitely grow rapidly, he said.

Second edition of the three-day event is expected to create opportunities for collaboration and synergies among the government, civil society, corporate houses, panchayatiraj institutions, academic institutions and community-based organisations to come up with a common agenda to strategically overcome the challenges that State has been facing.

President of Participatory Research in Asia (PRIA) Rajesh Tandon said, forging partnerships among government and non-government agencies hold the key to sustainable development agenda. Attending the event, noted social activist Tulasi Munda said development can be accelerated in the tribal districts by sensitising people and ensuring participation in grassroots planning process. Gram Sabha has ample scope for participatory planning at village level, which needs to be strengthened to ensure participation and inclusive development, she added. Among others, CYSD co-founder Jagadananda and Sruti Mohapatra also spoke.