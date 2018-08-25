Odisha and Chhattisgarh inter-state meeting held on Mahanadi water sharing dispute

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Notwithstanding the on-going conflict between Odisha and Chhattisgarh over Mahanadi river, the authorities of Water Resources department of both the States discussed water management of the river at a meeting of the inter-State sub-committee of National Committee on Dam Safety (NCDS) for Mahanadi river system in Burla on Friday.

The meeting to monitor the safety aspect of inter-State dams in Mahanadi basin is held every year.

Chief Engineer & Basin Manager, Upper Mahanadi Basin, Burla, Jyotirmaya Rath said the status and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of all major dams and medium reservoirs in the upstream of Hirakud dam and sharing of the data on rainfall, water level and inflow besides outflow discharges of all the major and medium reservoirs in Chhattisgarh were discussed.

He said there are two major dam projects, including Ravishankar and Bango, on the upstream of the Hirakud Dam Reservoir. It is necessary for them to know the condition and management of the dams. This apart, information on inflow and outflow of water from the dams is also needed for proper management of Mahanadi water in Odisha, he added.

Rath said information pertaining to management of Hirakud dam and water management of the river in Odisha will also be shared with their counterparts in Chhattisgarh. The officials of Water Resources department of Chhattisgarh have also agreed to share the requisite information for proper water management of the river, he said. The meeting was held in cordial atmosphere, he added.

Chief Engineer, Mahanadi Project, Raipur, Sanjay Bhagwat said they discussed the dam safety of Mahanadi basin. Data related to rainfall and release of flood water from the dams in Chhattisgarh will be shared on time.

The Water Resources department of both the States will share information with each other, he said. The next meeting of the inter-State sub-committee of NCDS will be held in Raipur next year, he informed.

Among others, Engineer-in-Chief, Planning and Design, Odisha, Gunadhar Mishra, Chief Engineer, Dam Safety, Odisha, Prafulla Swain, Superintending Engineer, Ravishankar Dam Project, Chhattisgarh, Kisan Singh Dhruv and Superintending Engineer, Bango Dam Project, Chhattisgarh, Lila Shankar Chandrakar were present.