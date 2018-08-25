Home States Odisha

Odisha woman killed in a hotel near police station

death, murder,suicide

BHUBANESWAR: A 34-year-old woman was brutally murdered at a hotel, barely a few metres from Mancheswar police station, late Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Laxmipriya Biswal of Kaimatia in Jatni.

According to police, Biswal had married a resident of Gada Khurda about 15 years ago and the couple have two children. However, they were living separately since 2012. Biswal was staying in a rented house under Khandagiri police limits.

On Wednesday evening, Biswal came to the hotel along with a man identified as Aditya Mohapatra of Puri district and the duo claimed that they were husband and wife. Biswal and Mohapatra had furnished their Aadhaar cards as identity proof to the hotel authorities and checked into a room.

On Thursday, the hotel staff asked Mohapatra to clear the bills at about 7 pm. He said that his wife was in the room and he was going to an ATM kiosk to withdraw money. After some hours, the hotel staff attempted to call Mohapatra, but his mobile phone was switched off. Then they went to the room and called Biswal. When she did not respond, they broke open the door of the room and found her lying on the ground.

On being informed, Mancheswar police rushed to the spot and seized the body at around 11 pm. While the victim had sustained injuries on her face and head, police seized an iron rod and her mobile phone from the spot.

Police said Mohapatra was working in Bengaluru and had also taken Biswal there for some days before returning to the Capital. Police suspect that after committing the crime, Mohapatra may have left for Bengaluru in a train. After the incident, police questioned the victim’s mother on Friday.“A murder case has been registered in this regard and we have launched a manhunt to trace Mohapatra,” IIC of Mancheswar police station KP Mishra said.

