Protest lock on JK Paper Mills in Odisha

RAYAGADA: Production in JK Paper Mills was paralysed after thousands of contractual workers launched an indefinite strike and locked the main gate of the company here over various demands on Friday.

The agitating workers, under the banners of JK Paper Mill Employees’ and Contract Labour Unions, both registered wings of Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), also took out a protest rally in JKpur area to press their 14-point charter of demands. The contractual labourers, led by CITU national vice-president Bishnu Mohanty, also began an indefinite protest which will continue till their demands are fulfilled.

The demands of the workers included provision of wages of `18,000 per month, ‘equal pay for equal work’ in adherence to the Supreme Court guideline and ESI and EPF benefits. The agitators also sought 12 days of casual leave and 15 days of festive leave, a group insurance of `15 lakh and job regularisation of labourers who have completed 10 years of service in the company.

Stressing on CSR activities in the peripheral areas, the contractual workers demanded employment opportunities for local educated youths in the company.As the agitators restricted entry of employees into the company premises, administrative works also took a hit on the day. Sources said if the impasse continues for a few more days, the company will come to a grinding halt. Around 5,000 contractual labourers are engaged in the paper mill. Earlier, two rounds of meetings between the agitating contractual employees and company management failed to yield any result.

President of both the unions Harendranath Chandana said previous leaders of the bodies had signed a four-year agreement with principal employer JK Paper Mill without taking into consideration the views and opinions of thousands of contractual workers. “We do not accept and recognise the agreement which has severely affected our nature of job and service conditions. Under the new agreement, our work load has increased and pay scale reduced,” Chandana added. Police forces have been deployed at the protest site to avert any untoward incident and maintain law and order.