Stir hits coal production at Talcher

A cease work agitation by the contractors’ workers engaged in coal mining operations at Talcher coalfields hit coal mining operations in Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) on Friday.

Published: 25th August 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:A cease work agitation by the contractors’ workers engaged in coal mining operations at Talcher coalfields hit coal mining operations in Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) on Friday.The Mahanadi Coalfields Contractual Transport Workers’ Union resorted to an agitation in support of their demands, including the payment of enhanced High Power Committee (HPC) wages.

An MCL official said the enhanced HPC wages announced on April 1 have already been communicated to the MCL areas and implemented for the tendered works while Coal India board has also given its nod for hike for ESM and PAP companies’ workers, which is being placed before the board of MCL for implementation.

“When things are moving speedily for implementation of enhanced HPC wages - from Rs 509 to Rs 514 for unskilled, Rs 550 to Rs 556 for semi-skilled, Rs 591 to Rs 598 for skilled and Rs 632 to Rs 641 for highly skilled workers per day, the agitation is unjust,” he said.The cease work by contractors’ workers in Talcher coalfields affected coal production and supply from the company to the tune of about two lakh tonne.

