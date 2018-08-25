Theatre of dolls

By Express News Service

SPIC Odisha hosted shows of a Kolkata-based puppet theatre at various institutes in the city. The artistes from the famed, Dolls Theatre group, who are known for staging non-conventional puppetry, enthralled school kids as well as college students from August 15 to August 24.

Formed in 1990 by Sudip Gupta, this group never uses dialogues for the shows. After attending a workshop of Padmashree Suresh Dutta, who is considered a pioneer of modern puppetry, Sudip came up with his unique style. He uses classical music - both Western and Hindustani, instead of dialogues. He often doesn't use an introductory voice-over.

The group has participated at the prestigious 8th International Puppet Theatre Festival, Tehran in 2000; 6th International Puppet Theatre Festival, Israel in 2002 and 9th International Puppet Theatre Festival, Tehran in 2002 and 25th International Puppet Theatre Festival, Spain in 2007.

The group staged its popular act 'Taming of the wild' at NIT Rourkela, Centurion School Bolangir, SAI International School Bhubaneswar, Gita Engineering College, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Doon School, CV Raman College of Engineering and NISER.