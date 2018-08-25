Three wanted Maoists join mainstream in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: IN a boost to the anti-Maoist operation in Sundargarh district, three wanted armed cadres of the CPI(Maoist) surrendered before Rourkela police and 19th Battalion of CRPF here on Friday.

They are Jagan Singh alias Ratan (23), Matu Buding alias Tejas (31) and a juvenile cadre. A Jan Militia member, Gomia Munda alias Guma (35) of Sundargarh-Deogarh-Sambalpur (SDS) division of the outfit, also surrendered.

Informing this to mediapersons, Police DIG (Western Range) Kabita Jalan said Jagan had joined the outfit at the age of 15 in 2010 after being motivated by Maoist leader Anmol Hembram alias Samarjee. He was carrying `4 lakh reward on his head.

He had taken arms training in Saranda forest of West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand and Kandhamal district. Till 2012, he was active in Bundu, Chandil, Kolhan and Saranda of adjacent Jharkhand. Later, he was involved in exchange of fire with police in Boudh, Kandhamal, Angul, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundargarh districts, the DIG said, adding that his fluency in local languages helped him become an important accomplice of Anmol and was elevated to the rank of Deputy Commander of SDS division.

Disillusioned with Maoist ideology, threat to his life from anti-Maoist operation and his aging parents forced Jagan to quit the outfit.

Matu had joined the outlawed outfit in 2009 as a militia member and was arrested by Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum police in 2010 in a landmine blast case. He was subsequently inducted as member of the SDS division of CPI (Maoist) and worked with it till June this year. He was also carrying `1 lakh reward in Odisha.

The DIG said the minor had joined the outfit following a village meeting of Maoists, but he decided to quit due to hostile condition and continuous harassment by senior Maoist cadres.Gomia was a Jan Militia member since 2008 and in due course, he was made Militia Commander. He used to support Maoists by supplying them logistics, ration and uniforms. Seeing the other Maoists surrender, he decided to follow suit. Rourkela SP Uma Shankar Dash was present.