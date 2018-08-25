Home States Odisha

When cops stepped in to ease traffic

The Police Commissioner stated that steps have already been taken to upgrade Chandrasekharpur Traffic Police Unit and hoped that this will solve the problems to a great extent.

Published: 25th August 2018 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Residents of the city urged the Commissionerate Police for deploying adequate traffic personnel for managing traffic on the stretch between Jaydev Vihar and Nandankanan. The residents informed police about the traffic problems during the peak hours at Damana Square, Sailashree Vihar, Patia, and others, at the recently-held police-public interface meeting at KIMS Hospital. The meeting was presided by Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty.

"During the peak hours, there is traffic congestion between Damana Square and Sailashree Vihar, Patia and other areas, as the stretch connects the Twin City. The area remains crowded during the peak hours as there are several schools and educational institutes in the locality. We want police to deploy adequate traffic personnel in the area for maintaining smooth flow of traffic," a Chandrasekharpur resident, Madhu Jena said.

A resident of Info city area urged Commissionerate Police for checking the illegal parking of vehicles on both sides of the roads at Magnetic Square, and the assembling of the street vendors in the area, which was leading to traffic congestion in the region.

The Police Commissioner stated that steps have already been taken to upgrade Chandrasekharpur Traffic Police Unit and hoped that this will solve the problems to a great extent. Mohanty also informed the participants that they were mulling to invite school students in the City to visit the police stations for an interaction as they would act as agents of change in the future.

Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu, who was present in the interface along with Traffic DCP SK Mohapatra and other zone VI police officers, informed participants that they had planned to make the City's second Traffic Police Station in Chandrasekharpur operational before the beginning of Men's Hockey World Cup in the Capital.

"Twin City Commissioner of Police had recently held a meeting where it was discussed to make the City's second Traffic Police Station having a manpower of about 170 traffic personnel operational before the Men's Hockey World Cup commences," Sahu said, adding that the second Traffic Police Station will help in solving the traffic congestion.

During the interface, the denizens staying under Infocity Police limits also demanded police to intensify night patrolling in the area. Commissionerate Police said they would implement some of the suggestions put forth by the Capital City residents like shifting of Mendhasal Police Outpost for keeping a close eye on any anti-social activities in the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
managing traffic odisha police Traffic police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5