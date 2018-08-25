When cops stepped in to ease traffic

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Residents of the city urged the Commissionerate Police for deploying adequate traffic personnel for managing traffic on the stretch between Jaydev Vihar and Nandankanan. The residents informed police about the traffic problems during the peak hours at Damana Square, Sailashree Vihar, Patia, and others, at the recently-held police-public interface meeting at KIMS Hospital. The meeting was presided by Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty.

"During the peak hours, there is traffic congestion between Damana Square and Sailashree Vihar, Patia and other areas, as the stretch connects the Twin City. The area remains crowded during the peak hours as there are several schools and educational institutes in the locality. We want police to deploy adequate traffic personnel in the area for maintaining smooth flow of traffic," a Chandrasekharpur resident, Madhu Jena said.

A resident of Info city area urged Commissionerate Police for checking the illegal parking of vehicles on both sides of the roads at Magnetic Square, and the assembling of the street vendors in the area, which was leading to traffic congestion in the region.

The Police Commissioner stated that steps have already been taken to upgrade Chandrasekharpur Traffic Police Unit and hoped that this will solve the problems to a great extent. Mohanty also informed the participants that they were mulling to invite school students in the City to visit the police stations for an interaction as they would act as agents of change in the future.

Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu, who was present in the interface along with Traffic DCP SK Mohapatra and other zone VI police officers, informed participants that they had planned to make the City's second Traffic Police Station in Chandrasekharpur operational before the beginning of Men's Hockey World Cup in the Capital.

"Twin City Commissioner of Police had recently held a meeting where it was discussed to make the City's second Traffic Police Station having a manpower of about 170 traffic personnel operational before the Men's Hockey World Cup commences," Sahu said, adding that the second Traffic Police Station will help in solving the traffic congestion.

During the interface, the denizens staying under Infocity Police limits also demanded police to intensify night patrolling in the area. Commissionerate Police said they would implement some of the suggestions put forth by the Capital City residents like shifting of Mendhasal Police Outpost for keeping a close eye on any anti-social activities in the area.