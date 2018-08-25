Woman killed while trying to rescue toddler

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A 45-year-old woman lost her life while trying to save a six-year-old child in Belpahar’s Nuapada area on Friday. She has been identified as Baby Gupta.

Baby and her husband, Lalji organised a family get-together in the morning. One of their relatives’ son Nikhil went out to play near the railway tracks. When Baby spotted the child, she saw the speeding Howrah-Ahmedabad Superfast Express approaching the boy and immediately rushed to save him. Baby pushed him away from the tracks but she was run over by the train and died on the spot. The boy also sustained critical injuries and was admitted to a private hospital where he succumbed. Jharsuguda GPR IIC Debjani Nayak said the bodies were handed over to their families.